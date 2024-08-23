Women In Aviation International Fort Lauderdale Chapter
About the memberships
Chapter Ally Form
Chapter Ally
$40
Valid until April 30, 2027
This donation provides access to select chapter features and our expanding network of aviation professionals.
Donations are due annually (No later than Jan 5th or at time of sign up).
**If you selected 'Automatic Renewal' when you paid your initial annual fee, you DO NOT need to purchase your renewal here unless instructed otherwise.**
This donation provides access to select chapter features and our expanding network of aviation professionals.
Donations are due annually (No later than Jan 5th or at time of sign up).
**If you selected 'Automatic Renewal' when you paid your initial annual fee, you DO NOT need to purchase your renewal here unless instructed otherwise.**
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!