Izzy Wildlife fundraiser raffle

Join us on June 15, 2024 beginning at 12 pm as Satori Tattoo Collective and Izzy Wildlife Rescue & Rehab team up for this benefit. You can come in and get some ink, or watch us streaming live while we raffle off thousands of dollars worth of prizes all while raising funds to help feed, vet, and care for sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife in Ellis County and surrounding areas!





We have rounded up some incredible raffle prizes for you all - over $3000 retail value worth of prizes!



We have:

Gift certificates:

Bittersweet Bakery ($50)

Cedar Creek Cookie Co - 1dz premium cupcakes

Ashcraft Beef ($100)

Pup Patrol Pet Services ($150)

Shelby Symmetry - open gym pass

Services:

Salon Lucida - Marissa Moreno-Gutierrez - Lash Lift ($70 value)

Salon Lucida - Joanna Cienfuenges - Full lash extension set ($150 value)

Wiser Salon - Jenna Fitzgerald - shampoo, cut, and style ($40 value)

The Laser Loft and Spa - Michelle Littlejohn - Spa facial ($150 value)

The Laser Loft and Spa - Michelle Littlejohn - 6 small area laser hair removal sessions ($300 value)

Cayla Lopez-Nicholas Personal Trainer - 8 women's personal training sessions ($400 value)

That Boring Asian - Cathy Le - Photo session ($200 value)

Handmade items:

Janette Elizabeth - raccoon watercolor painting ($400 value)

Phoenix Forge & Fine Arts - Hand-crafted twisted steel knife ($385 value)

GiGi's Goodies organic herbal remedies - gift basket ($45 value)

Spicy Ratsy - pet chore charts ($14 value)

That's Mrs Laser to you - earrings ($20 value)

AND

Knight Time LLC - 1/4ct (1/2ct total) DIAMOND EARRINGS!! - ($800 value)





AND MORE!!!





YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE PRESENT TO WIN!!











