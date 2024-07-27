Cleveland Heights Youth Hockey Association

Hosted by

Cleveland Heights Youth Hockey Association

About this event

2024 Eastside Tigers Golf Outing/Sponsorship Fundraiser

11135 Auburn Rd

Chardon, OH 44024, USA

GOLF FOURSOME REGISTRATION
$500
Each Team Captain should register as a complete foursome.
INDIVIDUAL REGISTRATION - WE WILL PUT YOU IN A FOURSOME
$125
Individual registration is for golfers who wish to be placed on a team with others.
BRONZE SPONSORSHIP - HOLE SPONSOR
$125
Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsor
SILVER SPONSORSHIP - DIGITAL AND BANNER PRESENCE
$250
Includes: • Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area) • Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC • Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship
GOLD SPONSORSHIP - LOGO ON OFFICIAL T-SHIRT
$500
Includes: • Name/Logo featured on Official Sponsorship T-shirt! • Name/Logo included in Quarterly Newsletter • Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area) • Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC • Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship
DIAMOND SPONSORSHIP - GOLF EVENT SPONSOR
$1,000
Includes: • Golf Outing Sponsor • Name/Logo featured on Official Sponsorship T-shirt! • Name/Logo included in Quarterly Newsletter • Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area) • Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC • Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP - PROGRAM SPONSOR
$2,000
Includes: • Name/Logo included on all player practice jerseys! • Name/Logo featured on Official Sponsorship T-shirt! • Name/Logo included in Quarterly Newsletter • Name/Logo listed on Eastside Tigers Website (lower area) • Name/Logo on Sponsorship Banners at Heights and CSC • Golf Event Tee/Hole Sponsorship

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!