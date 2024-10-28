Life Science Cares Auction Shop for Impact

Bid on an extraordinary opportunity to spend one-on-one time with Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, co-founder and former CEO of Spark Therapeutics. This one-hour in-person session, valued at $5,000, offers rare access to Jeff's insights on leadership, innovation, and strategy in the biotech space. Whether you’re an emerging leader or an established executive, this consultation could be transformative for your professional journey. From this exclusive experience to luxury packages and unforgettable events, each item reflects the generosity of those who believe in our mission. Your bids directly fuel programs supporting Philadelphia’s most vulnerable, amplifying the power of the life sciences community to drive positive change.

Bid on an extraordinary opportunity to spend one-on-one time with Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, co-founder and former CEO of Spark Therapeutics. This one-hour in-person session, valued at $5,000, offers rare access to Jeff's insights on leadership, innovation, and strategy in the biotech space. Whether you’re an emerging leader or an established executive, this consultation could be transformative for your professional journey. From this exclusive experience to luxury packages and unforgettable events, each item reflects the generosity of those who believe in our mission. Your bids directly fuel programs supporting Philadelphia’s most vulnerable, amplifying the power of the life sciences community to drive positive change.

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