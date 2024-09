10 Years

120 Months

522 Weeks of Volunteering

3,652 days

87,658 hours

5,259,000 minutes and counting of Neighbors Helping Neighbors!





We invite you all to purchase our 10 Year Challenge Coin, all proceeds from the sale of the coin goes right back into our community!





Sandy's Helping Hands, wouldn't be where we are today with out each and everyone of you, volunteering and donating.





We appreciate your continued support.