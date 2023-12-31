Raffle ticket - Greg's Driving School

You may buy as many tickets as you wish.
Drawing 3/15 at the Spring Bingo event. Winner need not be present to win. A winner who is not present will be notified the next day and will have one week to claim the prize before a secondary winner is notified.
You may buy as many tickets as you wish.
Drawing 3/15 at the Spring Bingo event. Winner need not be present to win. A winner who is not present will be notified the next day and will have one week to claim the prize before a secondary winner is notified.
2 chances at winning
$5
This includes 2 tickets
You may buy as many tickets as you wish.
Drawing 3/15 at the Spring Bingo event. Winner need not be present to win. A winner who is not present will be notified the next day and will have one week to claim the prize before a secondary winner is notified.
You may buy as many tickets as you wish.
Drawing 3/15 at the Spring Bingo event. Winner need not be present to win. A winner who is not present will be notified the next day and will have one week to claim the prize before a secondary winner is notified.
5 chances at winning
$10
This includes 5 tickets
You may buy as many tickets as you wish.
Drawing 3/15 at the Spring Bingo event. Winner need not be present to win. A winner who is not present will be notified the next day and will have one week to claim the prize before a secondary winner is notified.
You may buy as many tickets as you wish.
Drawing 3/15 at the Spring Bingo event. Winner need not be present to win. A winner who is not present will be notified the next day and will have one week to claim the prize before a secondary winner is notified.
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