Raffle ticket - Greg's Driving School

You may buy as many tickets as you wish. Drawing 3/15 at the Spring Bingo event. Winner need not be present to win. A winner who is not present will be notified the next day and will have one week to claim the prize before a secondary winner is notified.

You may buy as many tickets as you wish. Drawing 3/15 at the Spring Bingo event. Winner need not be present to win. A winner who is not present will be notified the next day and will have one week to claim the prize before a secondary winner is notified.

More details...