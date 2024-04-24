Recycle the Runway: A Vintage & Vogue Night of Fashion

This ticket link is for any additional tickets (up to 4) that our designers can purchase for half-price for family and friends to attend. Each ticket purchased includes the dazzling Recycle the Runway fashion show, an exclusive shopping experience in the vintage and vogue consignment shop, heavy hors d'oeuvre, signature cocktails & mocktails (included), and wine & cocktail cash bars. There will also be musical entertainment, and all attendees will receive a swag bag!

This ticket link is for any additional tickets (up to 4) that our designers can purchase for half-price for family and friends to attend. Each ticket purchased includes the dazzling Recycle the Runway fashion show, an exclusive shopping experience in the vintage and vogue consignment shop, heavy hors d'oeuvre, signature cocktails & mocktails (included), and wine & cocktail cash bars. There will also be musical entertainment, and all attendees will receive a swag bag!

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