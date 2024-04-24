Recycle the Runway: A Vintage & Vogue Night of Fashion

Each ticket purchased includes the dazzling Recycle the Runway fashion show, an exclusive shopping experience in the vintage and vogue consignment shop, heavy
hors d'oeuvre, signature cocktails & mocktails (included), and wine & cocktail cash bars. There will also be musical entertainment, and all attendees will receive a swag bag!
Each ticket purchased includes the dazzling Recycle the Runway fashion show, an exclusive shopping experience in the vintage and vogue consignment shop, heavy
hors d'oeuvre, signature cocktails & mocktails (included), and wine & cocktail cash bars. There will also be musical entertainment, and all attendees will receive a swag bag!
Designer guest tickets (limit of 4)
$32.50
This ticket link is for any additional tickets (up to 4) that our designers can purchase for half-price for family and friends to attend.
Each ticket purchased includes the dazzling Recycle the Runway fashion show, an exclusive shopping experience in the vintage and vogue consignment shop, heavy
hors d'oeuvre, signature cocktails & mocktails (included), and wine & cocktail cash bars. There will also be musical entertainment, and all attendees will receive a swag bag!
This ticket link is for any additional tickets (up to 4) that our designers can purchase for half-price for family and friends to attend.
Each ticket purchased includes the dazzling Recycle the Runway fashion show, an exclusive shopping experience in the vintage and vogue consignment shop, heavy
hors d'oeuvre, signature cocktails & mocktails (included), and wine & cocktail cash bars. There will also be musical entertainment, and all attendees will receive a swag bag!
Stylist Supporter
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
This is for our $250 Stylist Supporter sponsorship level
This is for our $250 Stylist Supporter sponsorship level
Empowerment Enthusiast
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
This is for our $500 Empowerment Enthusiast sponsorship level
This is for our $500 Empowerment Enthusiast sponsorship level
Workforce Champion
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This is for our $1,000 Workforce Champion sponsorship level and includes 6 tickets.
This is for our $1,000 Workforce Champion sponsorship level and includes 6 tickets.
Fashion Philanthropist
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This is for our $2500 Fashion Philanthropist sponsorship level and includes 6 VIP tickets.
This is for our $2500 Fashion Philanthropist sponsorship level and includes 6 VIP tickets.
Success Sustainer
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
This is for our $5000 Success Sustainer sponsorship level and includes 12 VIP tickets.
This is for our $5000 Success Sustainer sponsorship level and includes 12 VIP tickets.
Add a donation for Dress for Success River Cities
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