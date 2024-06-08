Cool Islam Silent Auction Fundraising Jan 2026

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A striking framed piece celebrating the legendary Rumble in the Jungle, featuring Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman in their historic 1974 showdown in Zaire. Includes a dramatic action image and a replica event ticket—honoring one of the greatest moments in sports history. Perfect for collectors and boxing fans alike.
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Enjoy a 3-night stay at this beautiful riverfront retreat on the Siuslaw River, overlooking a private marina and surrounded by coastal mountains. Sleeps up to 6 guests with king & queen beds plus a sofa sleeper. Fish right from the dock for Chinook salmon, steelhead, and year-round bottom fish, then unwind on your private deck or explore nearby beaches just 15 minutes away. Perfect for anglers, couples, or families looking to escape the city.
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Host an unforgettable gathering with a Somali feast rich in flavor and tradition. Enjoy aromatic bariis iskukaris, tender slow-cooked meats, and crispy golden sambusas infused with cardamom, cloves, and ginger. You provide the location—we bring the hospitality and the feast.
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Get kids (and kids-at-heart) off the screens and into the air! This package includes 10 Sky Zone passes for nonstop jumping, flipping, and high-energy fun at the world’s premier indoor trampoline park. Perfect for birthdays, playdates, or a full day of flying fun.
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Made from Merino wool, sourced from Merino sheep raised in regions like New Zealand and Brazil, known for producing some of the finest wool in the world. Exceptionally soft, breathable, and naturally temperature-regulating—warm without being heavy and gentle on skin.
Starting bid
Made from Merino wool, sourced from Merino sheep raised in regions like New Zealand and Brazil, known for producing some of the finest wool in the world. Exceptionally soft, breathable, and naturally temperature-regulating—warm without being heavy and gentle on skin.
Starting bid
Celebrate America’s first national park with this Pendleton Yellowstone blanket, inspired by a place that sits on a supervolcano, is home to half the world’s geysers, and features the iconic Old Faithful. Cozy up with a piece of wild history—where bison roam, colors steam, and nature steals the show. Perfect for adventurers and collectors alike.
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Inspired by Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the U.S., formed by a volcanic eruption over 7,000 years ago. Known for its unreal blue color and crystal-clear water, this Pendleton blanket captures the magic of one of Oregon’s greatest natural wonders. Cozy up with a piece of Pacific Northwest history.
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Enjoy a confidence boost with a professional dental whitening and Botox treatment by Dr. Noor Khaki at Division Street Dental. A perfect blend of self-care and smile refresh—all in one package.
Starting bid
Bid on a Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) sports medicine treatment with Dr. Mustafa Mahmood at Alma’s Clinic. Designed to support healing for shoulder, wrist, knee, or foot injuries, using your body’s own regenerative power.
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