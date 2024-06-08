Cool Islam

Hosted by

Cool Islam

About this event

Sales closed

Cool Islam Silent Auction Fundraising Jan 2026

Pick-up location

7270 NW Helvetia Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124, USA

Muhammad Ali’s Iconic Boxing Memorabilia - 11"x17" item
Muhammad Ali’s Iconic Boxing Memorabilia - 11"x17"
$190

Starting bid

A striking framed piece celebrating the legendary Rumble in the Jungle, featuring Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman in their historic 1974 showdown in Zaire. Includes a dramatic action image and a replica event ticket—honoring one of the greatest moments in sports history. Perfect for collectors and boxing fans alike.

3-Night, Up to 6 Guests at Riverfront Fishing Getaway item
3-Night, Up to 6 Guests at Riverfront Fishing Getaway item
3-Night, Up to 6 Guests at Riverfront Fishing Getaway item
3-Night, Up to 6 Guests at Riverfront Fishing Getaway
$720

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3-night stay at this beautiful riverfront retreat on the Siuslaw River, overlooking a private marina and surrounded by coastal mountains. Sleeps up to 6 guests with king & queen beds plus a sofa sleeper. Fish right from the dock for Chinook salmon, steelhead, and year-round bottom fish, then unwind on your private deck or explore nearby beaches just 15 minutes away. Perfect for anglers, couples, or families looking to escape the city.

Somali Feast for 20 People item
Somali Feast for 20 People
$200

Starting bid

Host an unforgettable gathering with a Somali feast rich in flavor and tradition. Enjoy aromatic bariis iskukaris, tender slow-cooked meats, and crispy golden sambusas infused with cardamom, cloves, and ginger. You provide the location—we bring the hospitality and the feast.

Sky Zone - 10 passes! item
Sky Zone - 10 passes!
$200

Starting bid

Get kids (and kids-at-heart) off the screens and into the air! This package includes 10 Sky Zone passes for nonstop jumping, flipping, and high-energy fun at the world’s premier indoor trampoline park. Perfect for birthdays, playdates, or a full day of flying fun.

Merino Throw #1- 54"x72" item
Merino Throw #1- 54"x72"
$150

Starting bid

Made from Merino wool, sourced from Merino sheep raised in regions like New Zealand and Brazil, known for producing some of the finest wool in the world. Exceptionally soft, breathable, and naturally temperature-regulating—warm without being heavy and gentle on skin.

Merino Throw #2- 54"x72" item
Merino Throw #2- 54"x72"
$150

Starting bid

Made from Merino wool, sourced from Merino sheep raised in regions like New Zealand and Brazil, known for producing some of the finest wool in the world. Exceptionally soft, breathable, and naturally temperature-regulating—warm without being heavy and gentle on skin.

Yellowstone - 54" x 72" blanket from National Park Series item
Yellowstone - 54" x 72" blanket from National Park Series
$180

Starting bid

Celebrate America’s first national park with this Pendleton Yellowstone blanket, inspired by a place that sits on a supervolcano, is home to half the world’s geysers, and features the iconic Old Faithful. Cozy up with a piece of wild history—where bison roam, colors steam, and nature steals the show. Perfect for adventurers and collectors alike.

Crater Lake - 54" x 72" blanket from National Park Series item
Crater Lake - 54" x 72" blanket from National Park Series
$180

Starting bid

Inspired by Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the U.S., formed by a volcanic eruption over 7,000 years ago. Known for its unreal blue color and crystal-clear water, this Pendleton blanket captures the magic of one of Oregon’s greatest natural wonders. Cozy up with a piece of Pacific Northwest history.

Dental Whitening + Botox (Value $1,500)
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a confidence boost with a professional dental whitening and Botox treatment by Dr. Noor Khaki at Division Street Dental. A perfect blend of self-care and smile refresh—all in one package.

Sports Medicine PRF Injection Session (Value $1,500)
$500

Starting bid

Bid on a Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) sports medicine treatment with Dr. Mustafa Mahmood at Alma’s Clinic. Designed to support healing for shoulder, wrist, knee, or foot injuries, using your body’s own regenerative power.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!