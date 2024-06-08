Cool Islam Silent Auction Fundraising Jan 2026

Enjoy a 3-night stay at this beautiful riverfront retreat on the Siuslaw River, overlooking a private marina and surrounded by coastal mountains. Sleeps up to 6 guests with king & queen beds plus a sofa sleeper. Fish right from the dock for Chinook salmon, steelhead, and year-round bottom fish, then unwind on your private deck or explore nearby beaches just 15 minutes away. Perfect for anglers, couples, or families looking to escape the city.