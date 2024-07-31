The New York MetroHarp Chapter of the American Harp Society
About this event
Virtual Workshop with Juan Riveros: "What Happens When We Write Music? Exploring Composition as Expression of Identity"
NY MetroHarp Admission
Free
Please note: you must be an active NY MetroHarp number to attend this workshop free of charge. If you are not currently a member, but would like to join, please purchase a membership on our website: https://www.metroharpnyc.org/join-renew-membership
Please note: you must be an active NY MetroHarp number to attend this workshop free of charge. If you are not currently a member, but would like to join, please purchase a membership on our website: https://www.metroharpnyc.org/join-renew-membership
AHS Admission
$10
Please note: you must be an active National AHS number to attend this workshop for this rate.
Please note: you must be an active National AHS number to attend this workshop for this rate.
Non-member Admission
$20
If you are neither a National nor Local AHS member, this is the correct ticket option for you.
If you are neither a National nor Local AHS member, this is the correct ticket option for you.
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