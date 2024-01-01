HB Cavs: 2024 Nordic Cup Payment Form





2024 Nordic Cup Payment Form





If you are receiving this you have RSVP'D to attend the Nordic Cup Tournament in June. Pleas see in the Sports Engine App that I have created teams for each of our groups going. Below are links to book your hotel room. I have blocked off 15 rooms between two hotels - The Essex (20 min drive from downtown Burlington) and the Hotel VT which is right downtown in Burlington. I have stayed at both and both have very nice and comfortable accommodations for families. You will notice these block are only good for a short window of time (a few days) so book soon to ensure a room. The Nordic Cup website has other hotel options available as well.





Cost is $80 per player to participate





*** travel expenses, lodging, meals, etc are not included ***





Link to Hotel Room Blocks





Hotel Websites

Marriott

Hotel VT

Essex Hotel





Nordic Cup Website (with additional hotel options)

Click here -> Nordic Cup General Information

________________________________________________________________________________



We are no longer going through PayPal for payments to avoid expensive fees and make it easier for parents to make payments on mobile and web. Zeffy is quickly becoming the go-to platform for non-profits across the country as it doesn't charge fees, has an easy to use interface, and is secure.





Instructions:

Inside the form, please use the drop down list to select the number of players registered that you wish to pay for.

(Example: 2 players, $160 total)





Please note Zeffy will ask for a contribution to help support their platform, however, you can choose "Other" and enter $0 to avoid any contribution (this is separate from the HB Cavs donation on the first page).





Thank you all for your support, we are looking forward to a great spring season! Training is expected to start at the end of March (weather pending).





Kind Regards,





HB CAVS BOARD









*Important Information and Agreement Text:

Please read through the below terms of conduct. By registering your player and signature, you hereby agree to these terms.





The undersigned parent/legal guardian and player hereby acknowledge that the game of soccer carries potential risk of injury and as such the undersigned hereby assume the risk of such possible injury. The undersigned also hereby agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Hollis Brookline Cavaliers Soccer Club, Inc. (AKA HBCSC), its directors, coaches and representatives from any loss, damage or other disability however characterized resulting from injury or damage to the property or person of the undersigned player, parents or legal guardian results directly or indirectly from such player’s participation in the HBCSC.





Player Code of Conduct:

For Players: As a HBCSC Player, I will conduct myself in a manner that shows respect to my coaches, teammates, opponents, officials, spectators and to the game of soccer. Accordingly, I pledge to: -Show good sportsmanship -Put forth my maximum effort -Respect other people and property -Accept all decisions given by an official -Pay attention to the coaching staff -Learn the rules of the game -Attend games and practices on time. -Have a good attitude, both on and off the field. Furthermore, I pledge NOT to: -Criticize coaches, officials or players. -Use profanity at a youth event -Touch or speak to an opposing player, coach or game official in a threatening or hateful manner. -Retaliate, verbally or physically, no matter what the provocation may be. By signing this document, I agree to abide by the above and I further understand that I will not only represent my self, but also the team, our club, the league and the game of soccer and will conduct myself accordingly. I understand that the Coach and the parents and/or relatives of the team will hold me accountable for my actions and behavior. I further understand that the HBCSC officers, the club and its executive board will take appropriate action to uphold the HBCSC code of conduct.





Parent Code of Conduct:

I, the parent and/or relative of a HBCSC soccer player pledge to conduct myself as a model spectator at games in which our player is a participant, as well as other games where youth are present with us. Accordingly, I pledge to: -Encourage fair play -Allow the coaches to do the coaching -Show respect for the game officials by not criticizing them or undermining their authority in the eyes of the players. -Keep the winning of games in perspective. Player development is the most important thing. -Display good sportsmanship as a positive example for my player -Understand that safety and welfare of all concerned is top priority. -Ensure that players attend practice and games regularly and on time -Give adequate notice for all absences from training or games. -Keep the coach fully informed of any injuries or matters that may affect performance. Further, I pledge NOT to: -Criticize coaches, officials or players. -Use profanity at a youth event -Touch or speak to a player, an opposing player, coach or game official in a threatening or hateful manner. By signing this document, I agree to abide by the above and I further understand that I will not only represent my player, but also the team, our club, the league and the game of soccer and will conduct myself accordingly. I understand that the Coach and the parents and/or relatives of the team will hold me accountable for my actions and behavior. I further understand that the HBCSC officers, the club and its executive board will take appropriate action to uphold the HBCSC code of conduct.





Tournament Play:

If my player's team is playing in a tournament and my coach/team manager has tried unsuccessfully to attain a tournament waiver from me, I give permission for the coach/manager to fill in waivers given the information provided in this registration.





If you do not want to make payment electronically, you are free to mail the soccer club a check.





Please make checks payable to:



Hollis Brookline Cavaliers Soccer Club, Inc.

P.O. Box 901

Hollis, NH 03049