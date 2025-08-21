4EVR DEZ Beneficiary - 13th Annual Seville Rotary Steak Cook off 2025

General Admission Ticket provides:
A $50 General Admission ticket gets attendees access to taste an assortment of grilled Certified Angus New York strip steaks provided by Winn Dixie and prepared by up to 20 teams competing for an iconic traveling trophy and the bragging rights of winning the 13th Annual Steak Cook Off presented by Seville Rotary Club. We want you to be a part of the tastiest fundraising event in Pensacola. Get your tickets today! $40 in advance $50 at the door.
Want the VIP Experience? ($100 VIP ticket)
Seville Rotary Steak Cook-Off VIP offers a refined take on the Steak Cook-Off inside Heritage Hall. Enjoy the amenities by relaxing in air-conditioned, comfortable seating with your friends, colleagues, and guests with access to the exclusive restrooms and VIP entrance off Tarragona Street. From 5:15pm – 6:00pm, VIP will have private access to the Grill Teams and Cook-Off festivities. Start with cold refreshments including Gold Ring sponsored premium beers and seltzers, select wines, frozen cocktails and a fully staffed cash bar. Stroll with your drink and enjoy the first tastes of the best steaks while talking with the teams. Come back inside for a fully loaded mash potato bar and Seville’s signature salad bar. Your experience will be enhanced by a string trio performing inside the VIP hall.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!