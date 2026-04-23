2026 Latinx Pride: Un Verano Inolvidable Sponsorship

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About this event
Leading the celebration everyone will remember!
-Largest logo placement on main stage banner
-Recognition as Presenting Sponsor across promotional materials
-Featured digital program advertisement
-Multiple social media promotions leading up to the event
-On-stage acknowledgment during the program
-Opportunity to provide branded giveaway items
-Option to include a representative for brief stage welcome
-Stage Time
-Booth Presence*
Where the celebration comes alive
-Logo placement on main stage banner
-Social media recognition
-Digital program advertisement
-Event-day sponsor recognition from stage
-Stage Time
-Booth Presence*
Bringing the energy to the celebration.
-Name/logo on stage banner
-Listing in digital event program
-Social media acknowledgment
-Recognition in sponsor appreciation posts
Supporting the rhythm of the community.
-Name listing in digital event program
-Social media sponsor recognition
-Inclusion on sponsor appreciation graphics
-Option to provide promotional materials or small branded giveaways
Flexible contributions up to $500
The Special Sponsor Program offers an accessible way for small businesses,
community organizations, and local supporters to participate in Indy Latinx Pride
2026.
This program is designed for partners who want to show their support for
the Latinx LGBTQ+ community while gaining meaningful visibility during one of
Indianapolis’s most vibrant cultural celebrations.
These sponsorships help support event operations, cultural programming, and
community engagement efforts that make Baile Inolvidable possible.
Partner Recognition Includes:
Name listing on the official event website
Recognition on a shared Community Partners sponsor sign displayed at the
event
Group recognition in select social media sponsor appreciation posts
Inclusion in sponsor appreciation graphics following the event
Option to provide promotional materials or small branded giveaways (as
approved)
This program allows community-minded partners to demonstrate their support
while joining a collective network of organizations that value culture, inclusion,
and celebration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!