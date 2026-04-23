2026 Latinx Pride: Un Verano Inolvidable Sponsorship

Flexible contributions up to $500





The Special Sponsor Program offers an accessible way for small businesses,

community organizations, and local supporters to participate in Indy Latinx Pride

2026.

This program is designed for partners who want to show their support for

the Latinx LGBTQ+ community while gaining meaningful visibility during one of

Indianapolis’s most vibrant cultural celebrations.

These sponsorships help support event operations, cultural programming, and

community engagement efforts that make Baile Inolvidable possible.





Partner Recognition Includes:

Name listing on the official event website

Recognition on a shared Community Partners sponsor sign displayed at the

event

Group recognition in select social media sponsor appreciation posts

Inclusion in sponsor appreciation graphics following the event

Option to provide promotional materials or small branded giveaways (as

approved)





This program allows community-minded partners to demonstrate their support

while joining a collective network of organizations that value culture, inclusion,

and celebration.



