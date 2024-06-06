Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Beta Delta Zeta Chapter

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Beta Delta Zeta Chapter

🏠💙Support the Restoration of the House of Founder Arizona Cleaver Stemons House🏠💙

1915 Federal St

Philadelphia, PA 19146, USA

$19.20
$50 Pledge:
Your $50 pledge supports the essential restoration work of the Arizona Cleaver Stemons Founders' House. Every contribution helps preserve this historic landmark.

A $100 pledge significantly aids the restoration efforts, ensuring the Founder's House remains a beacon of our heritage for future generations.

With a $250 pledge, you play a crucial role in the preservation of the Founders' House, helping maintain its historical integrity and community impact.

A $500 pledge is a substantial contribution to the restoration project, ensuring the Founders' House can be enjoyed and appreciated for years to come.

Your $1,000 pledge is a major support in the restoration of this historic site, preserving the legacy of Arizona Cleaver Stemons for future generations

