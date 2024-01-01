PokeCon - A Pokemon Celebration Convention

Welcome to PokeCon, the ultimate gathering for Pokémon enthusiasts of all ages!





PokeCon is a vibrant celebration of everything Pokémon, where fans come together to immerse themselves in the rich world of these beloved creatures.There will be a $10 cover fee charged for adults, $5 for kids under 12 and kids under 5 are free. There will be 2 drag/lipsync shows! We will have an all ages show at 5pm and an 18+ drag & burlesque show at 9pm.





At PokeCon, attendees can expect:

Cosplay Extravaganza: Show off your creativity and dress up as your favorite Pokémon, Trainer, or even a Team Rocket member! The cosplay contest at PokeCon is a highlight, with prizes for the most authentic and imaginative costumes.

Gaming Galore: Dive into the world of Pokémon video games with tournaments, casual battles, and trading sessions. Whether you're a seasoned Pokémon Trainer or a newbie looking to learn the ropes, there's something for everyone.

Panel Discussions and Workshops: Delve deeper into the Pokémon universe with insightful trivia, Q&A sessions and interactive games.

Artist Alley and Merchandise Marketplace: Browse through a bustling marketplace filled with Pokémon-themed merchandise, fan art, crafts, and collectibles. Support local artists and vendors while adding to your Pokémon memorabilia collection.





Whether you're a casual fan, a competitive player, or a die-hard collector, PokeCon is the ultimate destination to celebrate your love for all things Pokémon. Join us for a day filled with fun, friendship, and plenty of Pikachu-themed excitement at PokeCon!