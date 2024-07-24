CHRISTINE & SALT'S CHRISTMAS in JULY

View a taping of the LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert in NYC
$250
Starting bid
Be whisked away by an Ambassador Limo and head to NYC's famed ED SULLIVAN THEATER to witness what most people never have the chance to see - a taping of Emmy-award winning, THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT! (Don't worry - Ambassador Limo will drive you back too)
DISCLAIMER: Transportation is provided by Ambassador Limousine from 10 Executive Dr, Farmington, CT 06032, to and from the specified event locations. For the NYC Late Show experience, transportation will be arranged to and from The Late Show taping.
Must be twenty one (21) or older prior to July 8, 2024 at 9:00am to be eligible to bid.
Auction winners will be required to fill out paperwork.
4 PASSES to the NKOTB Pool Party in Boston
$500
Starting bid
Pull up to the hotel pool in Boston, AUGUST 14th in an Ambassador Limo with 3 of your besties to have an exclusive hang with DONNIE, DANNY, JORDAN, JONATHAN & JOEY - the NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK! (Don't worry - Ambassador Limo will drive you back too)
DISCLAIMER: Transportation is provided by Ambassador Limousine from 10 Executive Dr, Farmington, CT 06032, to and from the specified event locations. For the NKOTB experience, transportation will be to and from Lifted Rooftop Restaurant and Bar at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, 450 Summer St, Boston, MA 02210.
Must be twenty one (21) or older prior to July 8, 2024 at 9:00am to be eligible to bid.
Auction winners will be required to fill out paperwork.
Courtside seats to a SUNS Game
$750
Starting bid
Arrive at Mohegan Sun in style by Ambassador Limo and get Two Courtside Tickets to the Connecticut Sun September 1, 2024 Home Game vs. the Seattle Storm, then stay at Mohegan Sun Hotel for the night, and a receive $100 Food Voucher. (Don't worry - Ambassador Limo will drive you back too)
DISCLAIMER: Transportation is provided by Ambassador Limousine from 10 Executive Dr, Farmington, CT 06032, to and from the specified event locations. For the Connecticut Sun package, transportation will be to and from Mohegan Sun.
Must be twenty one (21) or older prior to July 8, 2024 at 9:00am to be eligible to bid.
Auction winners will be required to fill out paperwork.
