2024 Behind the Scenes Art Studio Tour (9)

Purchase tickets for our Art Studio Tour today! Visit the working studios of 15 professional artists in Kinderhook, Stuyvesant, and Valatie, with all proceeds benefiting youth services and programs at the Library. The tour is self-paced and spread over two days, so feel free to take your time at the studios. Many artists will have works available for purchase too!

In addition to the studio tour, you can choose the VIP ticket option to attend a private cocktail party with the artists on Saturday evening.