Unleash the Power of Satirical Performance





A Bouffon Workshop with Eric Wilcox & Dan Griffiths

When: July 19-21

Where: Church of Clown 2400 Bayshore Boulevard, San Francisco

Time: Friday 7 - 9pm Saturday & Sunday 12 - 5

Fee: $350





The focus of this workshop is the creation of original elemental characters that live to parody and satire-ize the audience, each other and society at large. Can you mimic, tease, and mock with nuance and grace? Can you infuse humor, lightness, and beauty into your performance? Can you perform satire of the grotesque without becoming too heavy or losing your charm?





Join us for an immersive Bouffon workshop where you will explore the dark, satirical world of this unique performance style. Bouffon, rooted in medieval French theatre, pushes the boundaries of traditional clowning by merging grotesque physicality with sharp social commentary. This workshop is designed for performers of all levels who are eager to dive into a provocative and transformative theatrical experience.





What You Will Learn -

Historical Context

Understand the origins of Bouffon and its evolution from medieval jesters to contemporary performers.

Physical Techniques

Develop the exaggerated, distorted movements characteristic of Bouffon through dynamic exercises and games.

Character Creation

Craft and embody your own Bouffon character, focusing on unique physical attributes and satirical personas.

Voice and Text

Experiment with vocal techniques and improvised dialogue to enhance your Bouffon's presence and impact.

Social Commentary

Learn how to incorporate biting social critique into your performance, using humor to address and challenge societal norms and issues.

with fellow participants to create compelling group performances, emphasizing the power of collective Bouffon energy.





Workshop Structure

Day 1 Introduction to Bouffon - History, Basic Movements, and Initial Character Development

Day 2 Deepening Physicality and Exploring Vocal Techniques

Day 3 Advanced Character Work and Improvised Integration of Social Commentary and Ensemble Dynamics





Who Should Attend - Actors and performers looking to expand their repertoire with unconventional techniques. Clowns and physical theatre artists interested in exploring the darker, more subversive side of performance. Writers and directors aiming to incorporate Bouffon elements into their work. Anyone with a passion for theatre and a desire to challenge the status quo through humor and satire.





Instructors

Our workshop will be led by Eric Wilcox and Dan Griffiths. Each has trained with Clown and Bouffon masters, worked as performers and directors with over 60 years combined experience in the field.

Embrace the grotesque, challenge societal norms, and discover the transformative power of Bouffon in this one-of-a-kind workshop. Reserve your spot today!