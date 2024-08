Bison Express Presents, A Celebration of Bison Women in Sports: A Blue Tea Event

Bison Express Presents, "A Celebration of Women in Sports: A Blue Tea Event".

This is a fundraising event to raise money for Howard University's Women Athletic Programs.





Attire: Classy High Tea Fashion Fedoras and Fascinators Encouraged

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Location: Campus Studio, 9200 Alaking Court, Capitol Heights, MD

Time: 11:00 AM- 2:00 PM

Ample free parking is available





Mistress of Ceremonies: Leslie Foster, WUSA9, Weeknight Anchor

Performance by Flip Barnes Jazz Band

HU Fashion Show

Music by DJ Kevvy Kev