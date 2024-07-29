2024 Stronger Together Campaign

Sponsorship recognition on Holton Community Hospital and Holton Community Hospital Foundation websites.
4 Facebook shout outs leading up to the event.
Company logo with name presented on promotional materials prior to and at event.
Full Page Premium ad in Holton Community Hospital magazine sponsorship page.
Gold Sponsorship
$1,500
Sponsorship recognition on Holton Community Hospital and Holton Community Hospital Foundation websites.
3 Facebook shout outs leading up to the event.
Company name listed out on promotional materials prior to and at event.
Full page ad in Holton Community Hospital magazine sponsorship page.
Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
Sponsorship recognition on Holton Community Hospital and Holton Community Hospital Foundation websites.
2 Facebook shout outs leading up to the event.
Company name listed out on promotional materials prior to and at event.
1/2 page ad in Holton Community Hospital magazine sponsorship page.
Bronze Sponsorship
$500
Facebook shout out leading up to the event.
Company name listed out on promotional materials prior to and at event.
1/4 page ad in Holton Community Hospital magazine sponsorship page.
Family Of The Foundation
$250
Company name listed out on promotional materials prior to and at event.
1/8 page ad in Holton Community Hospital magazine sponsorship page.
Friends Of The Foundation
$150
Name to be listed out in Holton Community Hospital magazine sponsorship page.
Company name listed out on promotional materials prior to and at event.
Cornhole Board Raffle Tickets
$10
$10 for 1 raffle ticket. Please select how many tickets you would like to purchase here.
Cornhole Board Raffle Tickets
$50
$50 for 6 raffle tickets. Please select how many sets of 6 tickets you would like to purchase here.
