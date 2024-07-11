Buhl Park Corporation

Buhl Park Corporation

Benefit Dinner Silent Auction

1030 Forker Blvd, Hermitage, PA 16148, USA

Vernon's Cafe item
Vernon's Cafe
$600

Starting bid

Donated by Vernon's Cafe Gourmet Italian Dinner for 8 with a series of wines. Call ahead to arrange the date. Must be used on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Valued at $1,300
Penguins Suite item
Penguins Suite
$500

Starting bid

Donated by Walt Coury Financial Four luxury Suite Penguins Tickets to Box 22 Your choice of selected dates Includes all drinks and parking pass Valued at $3,000
Flynn's Tires item
Flynn's Tires
$500

Starting bid

Donated by Flynn's Tires A gift certificate for $1,500 towards new tires of your choice. Tell them Flynnie sent you! Value: $1,500
Penguins VS Blue Jackets item
Penguins VS Blue Jackets
$400

Starting bid

Donated by the Kachulis Family Four Penguins tickets for January 7, 2025 @ 7:00 PM Penguins VS Blue Jackets. Seats are 6 rows from the glass, section 104, seats 3-6 Value: $800
Rita's Italian Ice Party item
Rita's Italian Ice Party
$75

Starting bid

Donated by John Sarandrea Includes ices, gelato, or cups of custard for a party up to 25. Value: $250
Golf Simulator at Buhl Park item
Golf Simulator at Buhl Park
$250

Starting bid

Donated by Buhl Park Upcoming golf trip? Get ready by enhancing your game with the indoor Trackman Simulator Package from Buhl Park. This package includes 3 hours of exclusive practice on the Trackman with your friends, tips from Tom and Adam, and of course food! The wings from Our Gangs pair perfectly with Hometown Pizza. To make the evening more enjoyable bring your own alcohol to ensure the best golf experience. Value: $500
Shenango Valley Foundation item
Shenango Valley Foundation
$100

Starting bid

Donated by the Shenango Valley Foundation Double your impact certificate. The Shenango Valley Foundation will match the highest bid on this certificate up to $500 Value: Priceless
Thyme in Your Kitchen item
Thyme in Your Kitchen
$250

Starting bid

Donated by Thyme in Your Kitchen Private cooking Class for 8. Value: $500
Roscoe Physiotherapy 1 of 2 item
Roscoe Physiotherapy 1 of 2
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Roscoe Physiotherapy 1 of 2. Stretch Therapy packages - 4 sessions (4) 30-minutes. (cannot be combined) For anyone who has wished they could get benefits of stretching without having to do the work themselves. Our mobility specialists will take you through a full body refresh with each session, focusing on both upper and lower body stretching to help you feel looser and move better! Value: $300
Roscoe Physiotherapy 2 of 2 item
Roscoe Physiotherapy 2 of 2
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Roscoe Physiotherapy 2 of 2. Stretch Therapy packages - 4 sessions (4) 30-minutes. (cannot be combined) For anyone who has wished they could get benefits of stretching without having to do the work themselves. Our mobility specialists will take you through a full body refresh with each session, focusing on both upper and lower body stretching to help you feel looser and move better! Value: $300
Iroquois Club & Hank's Frozen Custard item
Iroquois Club & Hank's Frozen Custard item
Iroquois Club & Hank's Frozen Custard
$150

Starting bid

Donated by: Sandy & Steve Gurgovits Dinner for 4 at The Iroquois Club plus a stop at Hank's Frozen Custard. Must be July-September Value: Priceless
Original Sharon Country Club item
Original Sharon Country Club
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Anonymous Collectors original painting depicting the 18th green and the original Sharon Country Club. Number 38 of 100. By artist Patrick Value: $500
Holiday Jocelyn Beatty Painting item
Holiday Jocelyn Beatty Painting
$350

Starting bid

Donated by Anonymous Holiday Jocelyn Beatty Painting Value: $700
Weekend Getaway item
Weekend Getaway
$200

Starting bid

Donated by The Winner Properties Overnight stay at The Buhl Mansion and dinner at Tara- A Country Inn. Excludes Saturdays and holidays/holiday weekends. Additional terms and conditions apply. Value: $475
Basket of Holiday Fun item
Basket of Holiday Fun
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Cottage Gardens Sleigh with holiday decor and $50 Cottage Gardens gift card. Value: $130

