Benefit Dinner Silent Auction

Donated by Vernon's Cafe
Gourmet Italian Dinner for 8 with a series of wines.
Call ahead to arrange the date.
Must be used on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.
Valued at $1,300
Donated by Vernon's Cafe
Gourmet Italian Dinner for 8 with a series of wines.
Call ahead to arrange the date.
Must be used on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.
Valued at $1,300
Penguins Suite
$500
Starting bid
Donated by Walt Coury Financial
Four luxury Suite Penguins Tickets to Box 22
Your choice of selected dates
Includes all drinks and parking pass
Valued at $3,000
Donated by Walt Coury Financial
Four luxury Suite Penguins Tickets to Box 22
Your choice of selected dates
Includes all drinks and parking pass
Valued at $3,000
Flynn's Tires
$500
Starting bid
Donated by Flynn's Tires
A gift certificate for $1,500 towards new tires of your choice. Tell them Flynnie sent you!
Value: $1,500
Donated by Flynn's Tires
A gift certificate for $1,500 towards new tires of your choice. Tell them Flynnie sent you!
Value: $1,500
Penguins VS Blue Jackets
$400
Starting bid
Donated by the Kachulis Family
Four Penguins tickets for January 7, 2025 @ 7:00 PM
Penguins VS Blue Jackets. Seats are 6 rows from the glass, section 104, seats 3-6
Value: $800
Donated by the Kachulis Family
Four Penguins tickets for January 7, 2025 @ 7:00 PM
Penguins VS Blue Jackets. Seats are 6 rows from the glass, section 104, seats 3-6
Value: $800
Rita's Italian Ice Party
$75
Starting bid
Donated by John Sarandrea
Includes ices, gelato, or cups of custard for a party up to 25.
Value: $250
Donated by John Sarandrea
Includes ices, gelato, or cups of custard for a party up to 25.
Value: $250
Golf Simulator at Buhl Park
$250
Starting bid
Donated by Buhl Park
Upcoming golf trip? Get ready by enhancing your game with the indoor
Trackman Simulator Package from Buhl Park. This package includes 3
hours of exclusive practice on the Trackman with your friends, tips from Tom and Adam, and of course food! The wings from Our Gangs pair perfectly with Hometown Pizza. To make the evening more enjoyable bring your own alcohol to ensure the best golf experience.
Value: $500
Donated by Buhl Park
Upcoming golf trip? Get ready by enhancing your game with the indoor
Trackman Simulator Package from Buhl Park. This package includes 3
hours of exclusive practice on the Trackman with your friends, tips from Tom and Adam, and of course food! The wings from Our Gangs pair perfectly with Hometown Pizza. To make the evening more enjoyable bring your own alcohol to ensure the best golf experience.
Value: $500
Shenango Valley Foundation
$100
Starting bid
Donated by the Shenango Valley Foundation
Double your impact certificate. The Shenango Valley Foundation will match the highest bid on this certificate up to $500
Value: Priceless
Donated by the Shenango Valley Foundation
Double your impact certificate. The Shenango Valley Foundation will match the highest bid on this certificate up to $500
Value: Priceless
Thyme in Your Kitchen
$250
Starting bid
Donated by Thyme in Your Kitchen
Private cooking Class for 8.
Value: $500
Donated by Thyme in Your Kitchen
Private cooking Class for 8.
Value: $500
Roscoe Physiotherapy 1 of 2
$150
Starting bid
Donated by: Roscoe Physiotherapy
1 of 2. Stretch Therapy packages - 4 sessions (4) 30-minutes. (cannot be combined)
For anyone who has wished they could get benefits of
stretching without having to do the work themselves.
Our mobility specialists will take you through a full body refresh with each session, focusing on
both upper and lower body stretching to help you feel looser and move better!
Value: $300
Donated by: Roscoe Physiotherapy
1 of 2. Stretch Therapy packages - 4 sessions (4) 30-minutes. (cannot be combined)
For anyone who has wished they could get benefits of
stretching without having to do the work themselves.
Our mobility specialists will take you through a full body refresh with each session, focusing on
both upper and lower body stretching to help you feel looser and move better!
Value: $300
Roscoe Physiotherapy 2 of 2
$150
Starting bid
Donated by: Roscoe Physiotherapy
2 of 2. Stretch Therapy packages - 4 sessions (4) 30-minutes. (cannot be combined)
For anyone who has wished they could get benefits of
stretching without having to do the work themselves.
Our mobility specialists will take you through a full body refresh with each session, focusing on
both upper and lower body stretching to help you feel looser and move better!
Value: $300
Donated by: Roscoe Physiotherapy
2 of 2. Stretch Therapy packages - 4 sessions (4) 30-minutes. (cannot be combined)
For anyone who has wished they could get benefits of
stretching without having to do the work themselves.
Our mobility specialists will take you through a full body refresh with each session, focusing on
both upper and lower body stretching to help you feel looser and move better!
Value: $300
Iroquois Club & Hank's Frozen Custard
$150
Starting bid
Donated by: Sandy & Steve Gurgovits
Dinner for 4 at The Iroquois Club plus a stop at Hank's Frozen Custard.
Must be July-September
Value: Priceless
Donated by: Sandy & Steve Gurgovits
Dinner for 4 at The Iroquois Club plus a stop at Hank's Frozen Custard.
Must be July-September
Value: Priceless
Original Sharon Country Club
$150
Starting bid
Donated by Anonymous
Collectors original painting depicting the 18th green and the original Sharon Country Club. Number 38 of 100.
By artist Patrick
Value: $500
Donated by Anonymous
Collectors original painting depicting the 18th green and the original Sharon Country Club. Number 38 of 100.
By artist Patrick
Value: $500
Holiday Jocelyn Beatty Painting
$350
Starting bid
Donated by Anonymous
Holiday Jocelyn Beatty Painting
Value: $700
Donated by Anonymous
Holiday Jocelyn Beatty Painting
Value: $700
Weekend Getaway
$200
Starting bid
Donated by The Winner Properties
Overnight stay at The Buhl Mansion and dinner at Tara- A Country Inn.
Excludes Saturdays and holidays/holiday weekends. Additional terms and conditions apply.
Value: $475
Donated by The Winner Properties
Overnight stay at The Buhl Mansion and dinner at Tara- A Country Inn.
Excludes Saturdays and holidays/holiday weekends. Additional terms and conditions apply.
Value: $475
Basket of Holiday Fun
$50
Starting bid
Donated by Cottage Gardens
Sleigh with holiday decor and $50 Cottage Gardens gift card.
Value: $130
Donated by Cottage Gardens
Sleigh with holiday decor and $50 Cottage Gardens gift card.
Value: $130
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!