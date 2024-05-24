Utah State Society Daughters of the American Revolution

Utah State Society Daughters of the American Revolution

Utah State Society, DAR, Regent Shoppe

State Regent Pin- Gilliland Administration item
$40

"Dar Ties Us Together" Through Unity, Purpose, and Friendship. LIMITED QUANTITIES of the Utah State Regent Pin for the Gilliland Administration are still available. Don't hesitate to order yours today!
Dimensions: 2"x1.92"

Donation- Utah State Regent Project Fund item
$20
Donation- Utah State Regent Project Fund item
$50
Utah Hat & Smart Touch Glove Set- Embossed Black item
$10

Was $20 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this sleek, 100% acrylic Robin Ruth brand black knit hat and glove set—perfect for parades and attending Wreaths Across America. The hat features a playful pom-pom and an embossed knit design, while the smart-touch gloves include a small vegan leather patch on the cuff for a stylish touch.

Utah Hat & Smart Touch Glove Set- Embossed Gray item
$10

Was $20 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this sleek, 100% acrylic Robin Ruth brand gray knit hat and glove set—perfect for parades and attending Wreaths Across America. The hat features a playful pom-pom and an embossed knit design, while the smart-touch gloves include a small vegan leather patch on the cuff for a stylish touch.

Utah Hat & Glove Set- Gray Mountain item
$10

Was $20 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this 100% acrylic Robin Ruth brand knit hat and glove set in modern gray, navy and orange—perfect for parades and Wreaths Across America. The hat features a multicolor pom-pom and mountain embroidery, with a matching design on the coordinating gloves.

Utah Hat & Smart Touch Glove Set- Woven Black item
$10

Was $20 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this Robin Ruth brand knit hat and glove set in classic black—perfect for parades and Wreaths Across America. Made from 100% acrylic, the hat features a playful pom-pom and a woven design, with matching details on the coordinating smart-touch gloves.

Utah Fleece-Lined Hat- Bold Turquoise item
$6

Was $12 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this two-tone turquoise and charcoal knit hat and glove set from Robin Ruth—perfect for parades and Wreaths Across America. Made from 100% acrylic, the hat is fleece-lined for extra warmth and features a playful pom-pom on top.

Utah Fleece-Lined Hat- Bold Red item
$6

Was $12 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this two-tone red and charcoal knit hat and glove set from Robin Ruth—perfect for parades and Wreaths Across America. Made from 100% acrylic, the hat is fleece-lined for extra warmth and features a playful pom-pom on top.

DAR Fleece Sweatshirt Tote- Dark Heather Grey item
$15

Was $20 - DAR Fleece Sweatshirt Tote- Dark Heather Grey
Designed to look like a hooded sweatshirt, this tote is great for a day at the beach or around campus.
Made of 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Sturdy, reinforced cotton webbing handles. Functional front pouch pocket.
Dimensions: 14"h x 16.5"w x 5"d.

"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Golden Wheat MEDIUM item
"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Golden Wheat MEDIUM
$15

Was $20 - MEDIUM "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 20 3/4")

"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Golden Wheat XL item
"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Golden Wheat XL
$15

Was $20 - XL "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 23 3/4")

"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Golden Wheat 3X item
"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Golden Wheat 3X
$15

Was $20 - 3X "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 27 1/4")

"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Driftwood Grey MEDIUM item
"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Driftwood Grey MEDIUM
$15

Was $20 - MEDIUM "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 20 3/4")

"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Driftwood Grey LARGE item
"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Driftwood Grey LARGE
$15

Was $20 - LARGE "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 22 1/4")

"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Saltwater Blue LARGE item
"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Saltwater Blue LARGE
$15

Was $20 - LARGE "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 22 1/4")

"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Saltwater Blue 2X item
"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos" Tee- Saltwater Blue 2X
$15

Was $20 - 2X "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 25 1/4")

Vera Bradley Lanyard- Bengal Lily item
$3

Was $5 - Sometimes it's just easier to use a lanyard. This pretty cotton lanyard from Vera Bradley is perfect for State Conference and other DAR events. It includes a signature key ring and an ID clip. (18.5 inches wide and 0.5 inch deep.)

Care Tips: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, only non-chlorine bleach when needed; lay flat to dry.

Vera Bradley Lanyard- Stellar Paisley item
$3

Was $5 - Sometimes it's just easier to use a lanyard. This pretty cotton lanyard from Vera Bradley is perfect for State Conference and other DAR events. It includes a signature key ring and an ID clip. (18.5 inches wide and 0.5 inch deep.)

Care Tips: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, only non-chlorine bleach when needed; lay flat to dry.

Vera Bradley Lanyard- Mural Garden item
$3

Was $5 - Sometimes it's just easier to use a lanyard. This pretty cotton lanyard from Vera Bradley is perfect for State Conference and other DAR events. It includes a signature key ring and an ID clip. (18.5 inches wide and 0.5 inch deep.)

Care Tips: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, only non-chlorine bleach when needed; lay flat to dry.

Vera Bradley Lanyard- Lemon Grove item
$3

Was $5 - Sometimes it's just easier to use a lanyard. This pretty cotton lanyard from Vera Bradley is perfect for State Conference and other DAR events. It includes a signature key ring and an ID clip. (18.5 inches wide and 0.5 inch deep.)

Care Tips: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, only non-chlorine bleach when needed; lay flat to dry.

America 250! MAGNET item
$2

Was $3 - America 250! Magnet- 3" diameter.

America 250! Vinyl Stickers item
$1

America 250! Vinyl Sticker- perfect to adorn to laptop or water bottle. 3"diameter.

Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos Vinyl Sticker item
$1

"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" vinyl sticker- perfect to adorn to laptop or water bottle. 2"diameter.

"DARing to Be Different" Vinyl Sticker item
$1

DARing to be Different vinyl sticker- perfect to adorn to laptop or water bottle. 2" x 3"

"Women of the American Revolution" Quilt- ONE VOICE item
$10

ONE VOICE- The "Women of the American Revolution Quilt” features blocks representing different women who lived during the American Revolution.
This Center Medallion block represents Elizabeth Griscom, better known as Betsy Ross, who is credited with making the first American flag.
With a mix of rich red, cream, blue and green- this quilt has a timeless, heritage feel.

"Women of the American Revolution" Quilt- THREE VOICES item
$25

THREE VOICES- The "Women of the American Revolution Quilt” features blocks representing different women who lived during the American Revolution.
This Center Medallion block represents Elizabeth Griscom, better known as Betsy Ross, who is credited with making the first American flag.
With a mix of rich red, cream, blue and green- this quilt has a timeless, heritage feel.

DARing to be Different Tee- SMALL Classic Pink item
$15

Was $20 - This DARing shirt is a dream in Classic Pink with #USSDAR on the sleeve, advanced moisture management performance, 50/50 cotton/poly fabric and a tear-away label.
Unisex Small (Chest size 34-36 inches)

CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash cold. Hang or tumble dry low.

DARing to be Different- SMALL Vintage Red/Heather White item
$18

Was $25 - This DARing baseball tee with #USSDAR on the sleeve is perfect for errands as well as parades. The Tri-Blend (50/25/25 poly/cotton/rayon) is soft and lightweight.
Unisex Small (Chest size 35-38 inches)

CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash cold. Hang or tumble dry low.

DARing to be Different- SMALL Premium Heather/Heather White item
$18

Was $25 - This DARing baseball tee with #USSDAR on the sleeve is perfect for errands as well as parades. The Tri-Blend (50/25/25 poly/cotton/rayon) is soft and lightweight.
Unisex Small (Chest size 35-38 inches)

CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash cold. Hang or tumble dry low.

Small Package Shipping
$5.95

Shipping for up to 3 small items including pins and shirts.

(For local pick up, email [email protected].)

Large Package Shipping
$10.95

Shipping for up to 3 items including pins, shirts and up to one tote bag.

(For local pick up, email [email protected].)

Custom Pet Scarf- Medium/Large item
$15

Custom Pet Scarf – Medium/Large
Make your pet the envy of the walking trail with this stylish, customized scarf! Perfect for medium to large dogs, choose from:
*Red/black buffalo check with white lettering
*Black/white buffalo check with red lettering
🛒 Select your color option and provide customization details at checkout. Perfect for walks, photos, and showing off your pet’s personality! (Please allow extra time for customization.)

Custom Pet Scarf – XSmall/Small item
$15

Custom Pet Scarf – XSmall/Small
Make your pet the envy of the walking trail with this stylish, customized scarf! Perfect for cats andsmall dogs, choose from:
*Red/black buffalo check with white lettering
*Black/white buffalo check with red lettering
🛒 Select your color option and provide customization details at checkout. Perfect for walks, photos, and showing off your pet’s personality! (Please allow extra time for customization.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!