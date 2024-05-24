Utah State Society, DAR, Regent Shoppe

Custom Pet Scarf – Medium/Large

Make your pet the envy of the walking trail with this stylish, customized scarf! Perfect for medium to large dogs, choose from:

*Red/black buffalo check with white lettering

*Black/white buffalo check with red lettering

🛒 Select your color option and provide customization details at checkout. Perfect for walks, photos, and showing off your pet’s personality! (Please allow extra time for customization.)