Utah State Society, DAR, Regent Shoppe

"Dar Ties Us Together" Through Unity, Purpose, and Friendship. LIMITED QUANTITIES of the Utah State Regent Pin for the Gilliland Administration are still available. Don't hesitate to order yours today!
Dimensions: 2"x1.92"
Was $20 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this sleek, 100% acrylic Robin Ruth brand black knit hat and glove set—perfect for parades and attending Wreaths Across America. The hat features a playful pom-pom and an embossed knit design, while the smart-touch gloves include a small vegan leather patch on the cuff for a stylish touch.
Was $20 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this sleek, 100% acrylic Robin Ruth brand gray knit hat and glove set—perfect for parades and attending Wreaths Across America. The hat features a playful pom-pom and an embossed knit design, while the smart-touch gloves include a small vegan leather patch on the cuff for a stylish touch.
Was $20 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this 100% acrylic Robin Ruth brand knit hat and glove set in modern gray, navy and orange—perfect for parades and Wreaths Across America. The hat features a multicolor pom-pom and mountain embroidery, with a matching design on the coordinating gloves.
Was $20 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this Robin Ruth brand knit hat and glove set in classic black—perfect for parades and Wreaths Across America. Made from 100% acrylic, the hat features a playful pom-pom and a woven design, with matching details on the coordinating smart-touch gloves.
Was $12 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this two-tone turquoise and charcoal knit hat and glove set from Robin Ruth—perfect for parades and Wreaths Across America. Made from 100% acrylic, the hat is fleece-lined for extra warmth and features a playful pom-pom on top.
Was $12 - Stay cozy and show off your Utah pride with this two-tone red and charcoal knit hat and glove set from Robin Ruth—perfect for parades and Wreaths Across America. Made from 100% acrylic, the hat is fleece-lined for extra warmth and features a playful pom-pom on top.
Was $20 - DAR Fleece Sweatshirt Tote- Dark Heather Grey
Designed to look like a hooded sweatshirt, this tote is great for a day at the beach or around campus.
Made of 50/50 cotton/poly fleece. Sturdy, reinforced cotton webbing handles. Functional front pouch pocket.
Dimensions: 14"h x 16.5"w x 5"d.
Was $20 - MEDIUM "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 20 3/4")
Was $20 - XL "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 23 3/4")
Was $20 - 3X "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 27 1/4")
Was $20 - LARGE "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 22 1/4")
Was $20 - 2X "Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" short sleeve, mineral dyed, 100% organic cotton tee. (Chest width 25 1/4")
Was $5 - Sometimes it's just easier to use a lanyard. This pretty cotton lanyard from Vera Bradley is perfect for State Conference and other DAR events. It includes a signature key ring and an ID clip. (18.5 inches wide and 0.5 inch deep.)
Care Tips: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, only non-chlorine bleach when needed; lay flat to dry.
Was $3 - America 250! Magnet- 3" diameter.
America 250! Vinyl Sticker- perfect to adorn to laptop or water bottle. 3"diameter.
"Fueled by Caffeine & Chaos- The Boston Tea Partygoers" vinyl sticker- perfect to adorn to laptop or water bottle. 2"diameter.
DARing to be Different vinyl sticker- perfect to adorn to laptop or water bottle. 2" x 3"
ONE VOICE- The "Women of the American Revolution Quilt” features blocks representing different women who lived during the American Revolution.
This Center Medallion block represents Elizabeth Griscom, better known as Betsy Ross, who is credited with making the first American flag.
With a mix of rich red, cream, blue and green- this quilt has a timeless, heritage feel.
THREE VOICES- The "Women of the American Revolution Quilt” features blocks representing different women who lived during the American Revolution.
Was $20 - This DARing shirt is a dream in Classic Pink with #USSDAR on the sleeve, advanced moisture management performance, 50/50 cotton/poly fabric and a tear-away label.
Unisex Small (Chest size 34-36 inches)
CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash cold. Hang or tumble dry low.
Was $25 - This DARing baseball tee with #USSDAR on the sleeve is perfect for errands as well as parades. The Tri-Blend (50/25/25 poly/cotton/rayon) is soft and lightweight.
Unisex Small (Chest size 35-38 inches)
CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash cold. Hang or tumble dry low.
Was $25 - This DARing baseball tee with #USSDAR on the sleeve is perfect for errands as well as parades. The Tri-Blend (50/25/25 poly/cotton/rayon) is soft and lightweight.
Unisex Small (Chest size 35-38 inches)
CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine wash cold. Hang or tumble dry low.
Shipping for up to 3 small items including pins and shirts.
(For local pick up, email [email protected].)
Shipping for up to 3 items including pins, shirts and up to one tote bag.
(For local pick up, email [email protected].)
Custom Pet Scarf – Medium/Large
Make your pet the envy of the walking trail with this stylish, customized scarf! Perfect for medium to large dogs, choose from:
*Red/black buffalo check with white lettering
*Black/white buffalo check with red lettering
🛒 Select your color option and provide customization details at checkout. Perfect for walks, photos, and showing off your pet’s personality! (Please allow extra time for customization.)
Custom Pet Scarf – XSmall/Small
Make your pet the envy of the walking trail with this stylish, customized scarf! Perfect for cats andsmall dogs, choose from:
*Red/black buffalo check with white lettering
*Black/white buffalo check with red lettering
🛒 Select your color option and provide customization details at checkout. Perfect for walks, photos, and showing off your pet’s personality! (Please allow extra time for customization.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!