Simple Gifts: A Spring Concert at UUCM

Join us Saturday, May 11 at 7:00 pm at UUCM for an evening of moving and exciting music with Toby Thomas-Rose and Rev. Kevin at the piano, plus Kate Canan, flute, Randy McKean, saxophone, and guests Rose-May Mickelson, violin and Martha Yourd, cello.





The evening’s wonderfully varied music will range from Handel, Mendelssohn and Ravel, to Poulenc, Gjielo, Scivales and Russel Peterson, to folk tunes, and even a chance to sing along!





Tickets for this UUCM fun- and fund-raiser are $30, with discounts available to those for whom the cost is prohibitive. People who cannot attend but who want to support the concert are encouraged to buy and donate tickets so that others may attend. Visit SITE LINK HERE.