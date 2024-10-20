Annual Contribution Request from the FLL Security Association

Offered by
About this shop
Annual contribution to the Fallen Leaf Lake Security Association
The capital campaign will fund repairs and needed upgrades / updates to the caretaker cabin
These high-quality aluminum signs are approximately 9"x12." Signs can be attached to cabins, fences, trees, gates, and near docks and outbuildings.
Please email [email protected] to arrange for installation on your property. Installation to be directed by property owner and performed by Ron Buck and will occur as weather/conditions permit.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!