Fallen Leaf Lake Winter Security Association

Offered by

Fallen Leaf Lake Winter Security Association

About this shop

Annual Contribution Request from the FLL Security Association

Annual Contribution item
Annual Contribution
$380

Annual contribution to the Fallen Leaf Lake Security Association

Capital Campaign item
Capital Campaign
$100

The capital campaign will fund repairs and needed upgrades / updates to the caretaker cabin

Purchase New Metal Security Association Sign item
Purchase New Metal Security Association Sign
$50

These high-quality aluminum signs are approximately 9"x12." Signs can be attached to cabins, fences, trees, gates, and near docks and outbuildings.

Installation of Security Association Sign item
Installation of Security Association Sign
$25

Please email [email protected] to arrange for installation on your property. Installation to be directed by property owner and performed by Ron Buck and will occur as weather/conditions permit.

Add a donation for Fallen Leaf Lake Winter Security Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!