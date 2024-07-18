Parent Booster's Association Football Pool Fundraiser 2024-25

Cost is $119 for the season (17 games/$7per game). Each participant receives one square for the entire season, but the numbers will change each week. Payouts are $150 at halftime and $200 at final. Winners will be notified via email within 1-2 days and a check will be mailed within 7 business days to the purchaser at the address provided on this form.

Cost is $119 for the season (17 games/$7per game). Each participant receives one square for the entire season, but the numbers will change each week. Payouts are $150 at halftime and $200 at final. Winners will be notified via email within 1-2 days and a check will be mailed within 7 business days to the purchaser at the address provided on this form.

More details...