Join St. Stephen's Community House for our 33rd annual Bravo event. Guests can expect exciting SSCH announcements, great food and drinks, and a silent art auction.





Bravo 2024: Building a Brighter Future

Date: Thursday, May 9th

Time: 6:00-8:30 PM

Address: 580 N. 4th Street Columbus, Ohio 43215

Attire: Business Casual