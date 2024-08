Enclave is a 2015 internationally co-produced drama film directed by Goran Radovanović. It was one of six films shortlisted by Serbia to be their submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards, but it was not nominated. On 3 September 2015 it was selected to represent Serbia for the Foreign Language Oscar.

The main theme of the film is life of Kosovo Serbs in small isolated ethnic enclaves.