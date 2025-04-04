OKC Passover 2025

This family-friendly event will begin at 6:00 p.m. Our Passover celebration will be held on Friday, April 4th, 2025, at HFF. We have SOLD OUT every year so don't delay! There are no refunds.





Everything will be provided, but please invite your friends and bring a joyful heart!

Dinner will be catered and seating is assigned. There will be a time of worship, dinner, and Messiah-focused teaching Seder.





There are rooms set up for nursing mothers and toddlers that are wired for sound should you feel your children need a break. A Passover Seder is a family affair and we encourage all children to sit with their parents through the interactive Seder.





Children 3 and under are free, but their names should be listed on the registration.





Widows may contact us regarding sponsorships which are covered by donations collected via HFF. A donation will be taken for orphans, widows, and those in need.