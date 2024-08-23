Retro Matsuri, Inc.

Retro Matsuri I - 2025

70 Constitution Ave

Concord, NH 03301, USA

General Admission (GA) - Both Days
$60

Includes entry to the event and access to all general activities as well as TGIF, our Friday night lineup of live music and more.

General Admission- FRIDAY ONLY
$35

Includes entry to the event and access to all general activities as well as TGIF, our Friday night lineup of live music and more. DOES NOT INCLUDE SATURDAY ADMISSION.

General Admission - SATURDAY ONLY
$35

Includes entry to the event and access to all general activities. DOES NOT INCLUDE FRIDAY ADMISSION. DOES NOT INCLUDE TGIF.

