Mareck Center for Dance

Hosted by

Mareck Center for Dance

About this event

Mareck Center for Dance Golf Tournament

18 Stadium Blvd

Columbia, MO 65203, USA

Team of 4
$440
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Your team ticket includes: Entry for four players into the tournament A fantastic swag bag packed with goodies, Complimentary lunch, Refreshing adult beverages. Additionally, get ready to showcase your skills and compete in exciting games such as Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and Longest Putt.
Add a donation for Mareck Center for Dance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!