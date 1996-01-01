Outdoor Mushroom Cultivation Techinques with Ray Lanier

Unlock Expert Techniques for Growing Psilocybe Cubensis Outdoors!

Join us at Lotus Entheogenic Church in Oakland for an in-depth workshop where you'll learn advanced methods to cultivate magic mushrooms outdoors, utilizing natural and effective techniques.

Date: May 18 Time: 3pm-7pm Location: North Oakland

Sourcing and Preparing Substrates : Discover how to find and process horse manure substrate to minimize contamination and maximize yields.

Building Mushroom Beds : Learn the step-by-step method to create effective mushroom beds using your prepared substrate.

Optimizing Conditions for Fruiting : Understand how to provide the right humidity and environmental conditions to ensure successful fruiting of your mushrooms.

Note: This workshop focuses on educational techniques. No actual mushrooms will be demonstrated or present.

