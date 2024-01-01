Hollis Brookline Pop Warner
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

HB Rebels Tumbling Clinics Spring 2024

We are offering classes/clinics on Saturday mornings from March through June 2024 for athletes interested working on beginner and intermediate level tumbling skills!  Athletes must also Register at www.hbrebels.com


9AM - 10AM  LEVEL 1:   Beginner tumbling  (somersaults, cartwheels, front/back walkovers).
10AM - 11AM LEVEL 2:  Intermediate tumbling (handsprings, running tumbling)  
              ***MUST have fluid back walkover alone to attend LEVEL 2 class ***

COST:  $10.00/class.  Pay as you go. 
Payment collected via Zeffy (electronic), cash or check at drop off.


Here is the location schedule for the gymnastics clinics:

LEVEL 1 -   9AM - 10AM

LEVEL 2 - 10AM - 11AM (MUST have fluid back walkover without spotter for level 2)


May 4-        HBMS MPR

May 11-      HBMS MPR

May 18-      HBMS MPR

May 25-     CANCELLED - HOLIDAY WEEKEND 

June 1-       HBMS MPR

June 8-       HBMS MPR

June 15-     HBMS MPR



Free forms by