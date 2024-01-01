HB Rebels Tumbling Clinics Spring 2024

We are offering classes/clinics on Saturday mornings from March through June 2024 for athletes interested working on beginner and intermediate level tumbling skills! Athletes must also Register at www.hbrebels.com
9AM - 10AM LEVEL 1: Beginner tumbling (somersaults, cartwheels, front/back walkovers).
10AM - 11AM LEVEL 2: Intermediate tumbling (handsprings, running tumbling)
***MUST have fluid back walkover alone to attend LEVEL 2 class ***
COST: $10.00/class. Pay as you go.
Payment collected via Zeffy (electronic), cash or check at drop off.
Here is the location schedule for the gymnastics clinics:
May 4- HBMS MPR
May 11- HBMS MPR
May 18- HBMS MPR
May 25- CANCELLED - HOLIDAY WEEKEND
June 1- HBMS MPR
June 8- HBMS MPR
June 15- HBMS MPR