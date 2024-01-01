Redwood Music Camp 2024

This short-but-intense weekend camp for adults offers full tracks of workshops for players of fiddle, guitar, flute, whistle, harp, bodhran, and for singers.

• For most instruments (and singers), there will be five progressive one-hour workshops over the weekend for each track. This will provide participants the opportunity to take a deep dive into what their instructors have to offer, without the time pressure of having to master each workshop in one hour.

• Fiddle players will be the exception: we'll have two instructors, and fiddlers can pick and choose which workshops to take.





Saturday night will feature Scottish dance lessons (and the option to play for the dancers), followed by facilitated sessions. Wine and beer are allowed in the dining hall, and there are two venues with no curfew. We'll have several options for overnight lodging, including space for up to 10 tents. There will be ample opportunity for playing music with others on Saturday afternoon and evening, and Sunday after lunch.





Photos, videos, and the list of faculty is all online. Check us out, and come join us for a fabulous weekend of music!