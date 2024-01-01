Membership 2024-2025

Msaada offers different membership levels that cater to different needs of its customers. These membership levels come with various benefits and perks, such as priority support, discounted rates, and access to exclusive features. Customers can choose the membership level that best suits their needs.
1. Student membership: This level is open to college students who are interested in pursuing a career in teaching. They could access resources, networking opportunities, and mentorship from more experienced educators.
2. Preservice teacher membership: This level is for individuals who are currently enrolled in a teacher preparation program. They could receive support and guidance as they navigate their coursework and prepare to enter the workforce.
3. Early career teacher membership: This level is for teachers who are in the first few years of their careers. They could access professional development opportunities, mentorship, and resources to help them grow and thrive in their roles.
4. Experienced teacher membership: This level is for educators who have been teaching for several years and have established themselves in the field. They could access advanced professional development, leadership opportunities, and mentorship for other educators.
5. Mentor membership: This level is for veteran educators who are interested in supporting and guiding other teachers. They could provide mentorship, coaching, and professional development to early career teachers and preservice teachers.