PPG Paint Kit Purchase 2026

Hosted by
About this event
You can purchase the primer in the desired base color of your parking spot. You do not need to prime AND paint a base coat on top of it!
You can purchase the primer in the desired base color of your parking spot. You do not need to prime AND paint a base coat on top of it!
*To be used for large accent colors, not base coat.
*To be used for large accent colors, not base coat.
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED to keep spots clean, bright and unfaded throughout the year! *One gallon usually covers two parking spots, so can be shared or split between students, if desired
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!