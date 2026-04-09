Pace High School Ptso

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Pace High School Ptso

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PPG Paint Kit Purchase 2026

Gallon of primer (water based)
$22

You can purchase the primer in the desired base color of your parking spot. You do not need to prime AND paint a base coat on top of it!

Quarts of primer (water based)
$8.50

You can purchase the primer in the desired base color of your parking spot. You do not need to prime AND paint a base coat on top of it!

Gallons of paint (satin exterior latex)
$24.50

*To be used for large accent colors, not base coat.

Quarts of paint (satin exterior latex) (Copy)
$10.50

*To be used for large accent colors, not base coat.

Gallon of WET LOOK clear sealer
$42

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED to keep spots clean, bright and unfaded throughout the year! *One gallon usually covers two parking spots, so can be shared or split between students, if desired

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!