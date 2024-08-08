Corporate sponsorship levels for Golf Outing

Branded sign at Tee box.
Social Media recognition and acknowledment at shotgun start and dinner reception.
Branded sign at Tee box.
Social Media recognition and acknowledment at shotgun start and dinner reception.
Silver level Sponsor
$500
Branded signage at tee box
Branded signage at registration and dinner reception.
Includes individual registration for one golfer ($115 value)
Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000
Branded signage at tee box
Branded signage at registration and dinner reception
Registration for 4 golfers ($460 value)
Sponsorship of premium prize - First Place Team, Longest Drive, Closest to Pin
Company Logo added to event flyer and all event signs day of the event.
