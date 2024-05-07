GeoGulf2025 Registration

SC1: Fundamentals of Structural Geology/Salt Tectonics
$55
Short Course: Fundamentals of Structural Geology and Salt Tectonics with a Focus on Styles Applicable to the East Texas Basin and Onshore Gulf Coast;
Presenter: Dr. Molly Turko (Devon Energy);
Date: Sunday, 6th April;
Time: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm;
Participant Fee: $50 + $5 processing fee;
Includes lunch courtesy of GeoMark Research at noon
SC2: Applying the Explorer’s Mindset in the Energy Industry
$55
Short Course: Applying the Explorer’s Mindset in the Energy Industry;
Presenter: Jon Rotzien (Basin Dynamics, LLC/University of Texas at Austin/University of Houston);
Date: Sunday, 6th April;
Time: 1 pm - 4 pm;
Participant Fee: $50 + $5 processing fee;
Includes a copy of “The Explorer’s Mindset: Lessons in Leadership in Applied Geoscience and the Energy Industry” & lunch courtesy of GeoMark Research at noon.
SC3: Prospect, Play, and Production Assessments using OC
$55
Short Course: Prospect, Play, and Production Assessments using Organic Geochemistry;
Presenter: Dan Jarvie (Worldwide Geochemistry);
Date: Tuesday, 8th April;
Time: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm;
Participant Fee: $50 + $5 processing fee
SC4: Speak Like a Pro: Technical Communication for Geos
Free
Short Course: Speak Like a Pro: Technical Communication for Geoscientists;
Presenters: Chris Cox and Alex Blizzard;
Date: Sunday, 6th April;
Time: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm;
Fee: Free;
Includes lunch courtesy of GeoMark Research at noon
SC5: Geosteering - Professional
$55
Short Course: Introduction to Geosteering;
Presenters: Carlos Yanez and Travis Hagler;
Date: Sunday, 6th April;
Time: 1 pm - 4 pm;
Fee: $50 + $5 processing;
Includes lunch courtesy of GeoMark Research at noon
SC5: Geosteering - Student
Free
Short Course: Introduction to Geosteering;
Presenters: Carlos Yanez and Travis Hagler;
Date: Sunday, 6th April;
Time: 1 pm - 4 pm;
Fee: Free for students;
Includes lunch courtesy of GeoMark Research at noon
FT1: Geology of Nacogdoches- Professional
$25
Exploring the Geology of Nacogdoches;
Date: Sunday, 6th April;
Time: 8 am - 1 pm;
Fee: $20 + $5 processing
FT1: Geology of Nacogdoches- Student
$15
FT1: Exploring the Geology of Nacogdoches;
Field Trip Leader: Dr. LaRell Nielson;
Date: Sunday, 6th April;
Time: 8 am - 1 pm;
Fee: $10 + $5 processing
Date: Wednesday, April 9; Place: Lumberjack National; Team of 4 golfers for the golf outing. Includes range balls, green fees, golf carts, and lunch.
Golf Tournament - Single
$190
Date: Wednesday, April 9; Place: Lumberjack National; Single golfer during the tournament. Will be put on a team. Includes range balls, green fees, golf carts, and lunch. If a team of 4 cannot be made, then a refund will be issued.
Monday Night Social - Guest
$40
This ticket is ONLY for guests who have not registered for the conference or as a guest. This is for the Monday Night Social only.
Location: Fredonia Brewery;
Time: 6 pm - 10 pm;
Cost: $40;
Includes food & 3 drink tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!