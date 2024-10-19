Outsmart Foundation for LGBTQ News and Media Memberships 2024
OutSmart Supporter-$10 monthly
$10
Valid until February 26, 2027
As an OutSmart Supporter, you’ll receive a membership card that unlocks discounts with our partner businesses, along with a monthly digital newsletter and early access to our digital editions and podcasts. You’ll also receive invitations to exclusive events and mixers, where you can connect with OutSmart members and supporters. To honor your contribution, your name will be listed on our donor wall both online and in print issues. Your support plays a vital role in amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and sustaining independent journalism.
OutSmart Advocate-$20 monthly
$20
Valid until February 26, 2027
Advocates receive a printed subscription to OutSmart Magazine, mailed monthly to your door, plus early access to digital editions and podcasts. Your membership card unlocks discounts with local partners, and you’ll enjoy special invitations to in-person events, offering more ways to engage with OutSmart supporters and fellow members. To recognize your commitment, your name will be listed on our website and in print issues, reinforcing your role in keeping LGBTQ+ media thriving.
OutSmart Champion-$40 monthly
$40
Valid until February 26, 2027
Champions enjoy enhanced benefits, including a print subscription, early access to digital editions and podcasts, and a membership card with partner discounts. You’ll also receive exclusive branded swag (such as t-shirts or tote bags) to show off your support. Champions benefit from priority registration for limited-capacity events, ensuring you never miss a key gathering, and receive quarterly social media recognition to celebrate your involvement. Your name will appear on our website, in newsletters, and in print issues, keeping you visible within our community.
OutSmart Patron-$100 monthly
$100
Valid until February 26, 2027
Patrons receive everything needed for a deep connection to OutSmart’s mission, including a print subscription, early digital access, podcasts, and a membership card. In addition, Patrons enjoy an annual exclusive limited edition swag gift and access. You’ll be invited to VIP events. With priority recognition across newsletters, social media, and print issues, as well as first access to events, Patrons enjoy unique access to both OutSmart members and supporters.
OutSmart Visionary-$250+ monthly
$250
Valid until February 26, 2027
Visionaries receive our highest level of recognition.This includes a monthly print subscription, early access to all digital content and podcasts, and a membership card with exclusive discounts. As a Visionary, you’ll enjoy VIP seating at events, and invitations to quarterly meetups in 2025. You’ll also receive a personalized podcast shoutout. Your name will be prominently displayed on our website, in print issues, and at events, establishing you as a leading supporter of LGBTQ+ journalism.
