Cornhole Tournament at Short's Brewing Co.

211 Industrial Park Drive

Elk Rapids, MI 49629, USA

Light up pint glass
$5

Take your light-up pint glass to the bar and feel really cool for the night - $5.00 recommended donation.

Cornhole Team Entry
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the cornhole tournament and includes (2) beer tickets to use while on-site.

Presenting Board Sponsorship
$3,500

• Logo on all cornhole boards for 2025
• Banner at all events
• ’25 branch digital signage
• Logo in event e-mails
• Logo in email recap to 4Front Credit
Union membership
• Four (4) social posts
• Logo on event webpage

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

• ’25 branch digital signage
• Logo in event e-mails
• Logo in email recap to 4Front Credit
Union membership
• One (1) social posts
• Logo on event webpage

Bronze Sponsor
$500

• Name in email recap to 4Front
Credit Union membership
• Two (2) social posts
• Logo on event webpage

Bracket Sponsor
$750

• Logo on tournament bracket
• Name in email recap to 4Front
Credit Union membership

Team Sponsor
$250

• Logo on one set of cornhole boards
• Name in email recap to 4Front
Credit Union membership

Add a donation for 4Front Foundation

$

