Zero-Sum Cost Wireless

The Franklin T10 delivers reliable 4G mobile Internet access on our largest nationwide network. The T10 connects up to 15 Wi-Fi enabled devices simultaneously to offer easily connectivity to those around you. Subject to T-Mobile’s network management policy for the unlimited data plan. T-Mobile’s “Quality of Service” Practices (QoS): Unlimited customers who use more than 100GB of data during a monthly billing cycle will be prioritized during times and places when the T-Mobile network is constrained.

The Franklin T10 delivers reliable 4G mobile Internet access on our largest nationwide network. The T10 connects up to 15 Wi-Fi enabled devices simultaneously to offer easily connectivity to those around you. Subject to T-Mobile’s network management policy for the unlimited data plan. T-Mobile’s “Quality of Service” Practices (QoS): Unlimited customers who use more than 100GB of data during a monthly billing cycle will be prioritized during times and places when the T-Mobile network is constrained.

seeMoreDetailsMobile