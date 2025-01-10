Zero-Sum Cost Wireless

Unlimited Yearly 4G WIFI Access
$250
The Franklin T10 delivers reliable 4G mobile Internet access on our largest nationwide network. The T10 connects up to 15 Wi-Fi enabled devices simultaneously to offer easily connectivity to those around you. Subject to T-Mobile’s network management policy for the unlimited data plan. T-Mobile’s “Quality of Service” Practices (QoS): Unlimited customers who use more than 100GB of data during a monthly billing cycle will be prioritized during times and places when the T-Mobile network is constrained.
Unlimited Yearly 5G WIFI Access
$387
JEXtream® RG2100 5G Mobile Hotspot offers 5G Internet access is on-demand anywhere you go. Provide a secure Wi-Fi connection for 20 devices in and out of the office. Subject to T-Mobile’s network management policy for the unlimited data plan. T-Mobile’s “Quality of Service” Practices (QoS): Unlimited customers who use more than 100GB of data during a monthly billing cycle will be prioritized during times and places when the T-Mobile network is constrained.
Unlimited Yearly 4G WIFI Access with TCL Tab 8 LE 4G
$312
This ultra-compact, lightweight tablet with a quad-core processor, large battery, and dual speakers provide you with the capability to work seamlessly for hours. Subject to T-Mobile’s network management policy for the unlimited data plan. T-Mobile’s “Quality of Service” Practices (QoS): Unlimited customers who use more than 100GB of data during a monthly billing cycle will be deprioritized during times and places when the T-Mobile network is constrained.
