4Kidzsports Drawing for Pre-fabricated Luxury Outdoor Kitchen- Valued at $12,995
One Winner - Enter as often as you'd like
$25
- Napolean 700 Series Propane Grill 32"
- LED Bar Lights
- Umbrella
- Outdoor Bar Fridge
- Bluetooth Stereo and Speakers
- Bottle Opener
- Stainless Foot Rail
- Outlet
- Access door
- Leveling Feet
This is a Stock Photo. The actual outdoor kitchen will have an upgraded stone perimeter instead of tile.
- Napolean 700 Series Propane Grill 32"
- LED Bar Lights
- Umbrella
- Outdoor Bar Fridge
- Bluetooth Stereo and Speakers
- Bottle Opener
- Stainless Foot Rail
- Outlet
- Access door
- Leveling Feet
This is a Stock Photo. The actual outdoor kitchen will have an upgraded stone perimeter instead of tile.
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