4 Kidzsports

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4 Kidzsports

About this raffle

4Kidzsports Drawing for Pre-fabricated Luxury Outdoor Kitchen- Valued at $12,995

One Winner - Enter as often as you'd like
$25
  • Napolean 700 Series Propane Grill 32"
  • LED Bar Lights
  • Umbrella
  • Outdoor Bar Fridge
  • Bluetooth Stereo and Speakers
  • Bottle Opener
  • Stainless Foot Rail
  • Outlet
  • Access door
  • Leveling Feet

This is a Stock Photo. The actual outdoor kitchen will have an upgraded stone perimeter instead of tile.

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