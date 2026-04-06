2026 STEAM Summer Camps for 4th-8th

About this event
Please be advised that Monday & Tuesday must be purchased together. Rocket launching is a 2-day event.
S – Sky-High Rocket Build
Become a lead aerospace engineer as you design and construct two high-performance rockets. You will master the physics of stability by calculating the center of mass and center of pressure to ensure your custom-built craft stays true during its ascent.
T – Target: Blast Off!
It’s launch day! Take your designs to the pad to execute a full flight sequence for both rockets. In the afternoon, shift your focus to horizontal flight by engineering high-performance gliders, experimenting with wing "trim" and balance to achieve the perfect glide path.
E – Engineering: Electronic Maker-Space
Step into the digital forge! Explore 3D design software and use logic to program rovers for exploration. From "printing" parts to "coding" solutions, you are the brain behind the mission’s technology.
A - Astronaut's Lunar Exploration
Navigate the rugged lunar surface. Commanders will engineer a lunar lander for a soft touchdown while discovering how the Moon’s gravity and atmosphere differ from Earth and Mars. From crater science to high-stakes exploration, it’s a mission for the record books!
M – Martian Survival Mission
Can you survive the Red Planet? Navigate the harsh climate of Mars, explore the rugged landscapes like Olympus Mons, and engineer a high-tech colony for a future civilization.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!