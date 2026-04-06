2026 STEAM Summer Camps for 4th-8th

Please be advised that Monday & Tuesday must be purchased together. Rocket launching is a 2-day event.

S – Sky-High Rocket Build

Become a lead aerospace engineer as you design and construct two high-performance rockets. You will master the physics of stability by calculating the center of mass and center of pressure to ensure your custom-built craft stays true during its ascent.

T – Target: Blast Off!

It’s launch day! Take your designs to the pad to execute a full flight sequence for both rockets. In the afternoon, shift your focus to horizontal flight by engineering high-performance gliders, experimenting with wing "trim" and balance to achieve the perfect glide path.