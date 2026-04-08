Prime Time For Women, Inc.

Hosted by

Prime Time For Women, Inc.

About this event

4th Anniversary of Walking to Wellness

11400 Robinwood Dr

Hagerstown, MD 21742, USA

Gold Sponsorship
$2,080

Just $10 for each of the 208 Wednesdays that the group has walked. 1) Large logo on PTFW’s website and commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event, 4) Opportunity to speak to at the event (10 minutes.)

Silver Sponsorship
$1,460

Only $1.00 a day since we started W2W.

1) Medium logo on PTFW’s website and commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event, 4) Opportunity to speak to at the event (5 minutes).

Bronze Sponsorship
$480

Only $10 a month for the 48 months that W2W members have walked in the past four years. 1) Small logo on commemorative W2W T-Shirt, 2) Mentions on social media and in the PTFW Monthly Newsletter, 3) Thanked at the event.

Add a donation for Prime Time For Women, Inc.

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