4th Annual 42 Strong Memorial Golf Outing

Includes golf for eight players and awards dinner.

Sponsor’s name will be part of all aspects of the event’s activities.

Sponsor will represent special event hole, course contest, or course sponsor.

Company will be THE featured sponsor at the golf outing, on 42 Strong website, social media, and at all events through April of 2026.

​Sponsor gets large banners at the golf outing, and has a featured 1/2 sheet with QR code on every golf cart.



Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.