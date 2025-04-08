42 Strong

4th Annual 42 Strong Memorial Golf Outing

1 Champions Cir

Oxford, MI 48371, USA

Mulligans (4)
$20

4 Mulligans (1 PURCHASE PER TEAM). A mulligan is essentially a "do-over" or a second chance for 1 individual to take a shot on a hole if a shot is unsatisfactory

Skins
$20

(1 PER TEAM). A side game where teams compete to win individual holes. If a team has the lowest score on a hole (and no other team ties), they win a "skin." Each skin carries a value based on the total cash prize pool, which is made up of the buy-ins from all participating teams. At the end of the round, the total pool is divided equally among the holes won outright.

$1 Raffle Ticket
$1

$1 Raffle Ticket

5 $1 Tickets
$5
10 $1 Tickets
$10
$5 Raffle Ticket
$5

$5 Raffle Ticket

Putting Contest (3 Putts)
$10
Putting Contest (1 Putt)
$5
Golf Towel
$10

Golf Towel

Hat
$25

Merch Table - Hat

Tumbler
$20

Merch Table - Tumbler

Hockey Sweat Shirt
$25

Merch Table - Hockey Sweat Shirt

T Shirt w/ Back
$20

Merch Table - T Shirt w/ Back

T Shirt
$10

Merch Table - T Shirt

Hole Sponsorship
$250

Sponsor's name will be featured on signage (18x24 in.) at one hole.

Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.

Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf for 4 players and awards dinner.

Hole Sponsorship + Golf
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf for 4 players and awards dinner.
Sponsor's name will be featured on signage (18x24 in.) at one hole.

Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf for 4 players and awards dinner.
Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities.

Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.

Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf for 4 players and awards dinner.
Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities.
Sponsor will represent a special event hole, course contest, bar cart, or course sponsor.

Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes golf for 4 players and awards dinner.
Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities.
Sponsor will represent a special event hole, course contest, or course sponsor.
Company will be a featured sponsor at the golf outing, on 42 Strong website, social media, and at all events through April of 2026.

Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes golf for eight players and awards dinner.
Sponsor’s name will be part of all aspects of the event’s activities.
Sponsor will represent special event hole, course contest, or course sponsor.
Company will be THE featured sponsor at the golf outing, on 42 Strong website, social media, and at all events through April of 2026.
​Sponsor gets large banners at the golf outing, and has a featured 1/2 sheet with QR code on every golf cart.

Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.

Bronze Sponsorship (NO GOLF)
$700

Does NOT include golf.
Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities.

Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.

Silver Sponsorship (NO GOLF)
$2,200

Does NOT include golf.
Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities.
Sponsor will represent a special event hole, course contest, or course sponsor.

Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.

Gold Sponsorship (NO GOLF)
$4,200

Does NOT include golf.
Sponsor will represent a special event hole, course contest, or course sponsor.
Sponsor's name will be a part of all aspects of the event's activities.
Company will be a featured sponsor at the golf outing, on 42 Strong website, social media, and at all events through April of 2026.

Please email [email protected] with specific logos or details.

Add a donation for 42 Strong

$

