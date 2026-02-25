Worldwide Foundation For Credit Unions Inc

Hosted by

Worldwide Foundation For Credit Unions Inc

About this event

4th Annual Alabama Global Women's Leadership Network-Sister Society Meeting

2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203, USA

General Admission
$49

Ticket to the Sister Society Meeting.

Table
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Want to sit with your besties? Purchase a table and get reserved seating. Only 12 tables available, so don't wait!

A limit of 2 reserved tables per CU, additional tickets may be purchased.

Trailblazer Sponsor
$250

Receive special recognition on tv screens and during welcome.

Pace Setter Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Receive special recognition on tv screens and during welcome. Introduce a speaker and receive two (2) complimentary registrations for the day.

Bold Leader Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Receive special recognition on tv screens and during welcome. Receive a five (5) minute speaking opportunity and receive four (4) complimentary registrations for the day.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!