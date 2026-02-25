4th Annual Alabama Global Women's Leadership Network-Sister Society Meeting

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket to the Sister Society Meeting.
Want to sit with your besties? Purchase a table and get reserved seating. Only 12 tables available, so don't wait!
A limit of 2 reserved tables per CU, additional tickets may be purchased.
Receive special recognition on tv screens and during welcome.
Receive special recognition on tv screens and during welcome. Introduce a speaker and receive two (2) complimentary registrations for the day.
Receive special recognition on tv screens and during welcome. Receive a five (5) minute speaking opportunity and receive four (4) complimentary registrations for the day.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!