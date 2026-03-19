4th Annual All White Affair

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About this event
Standard admission for one guest with full event access, including dining, cocktails, live entertainment, raffles, and an elegant night of celebration supporting the community.
Reserved premium table for 10 guests with your choice of drink tickets or one bottle of champagne. Perfect for birthdays, chapters, organizations, and groups celebrating in style.
Standard admission for one (1) student (21+) guest with full event access, including dining, cocktails, live entertainment, raffles, and an elegant night of celebration supporting the community. Valid student ID required at entry.
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