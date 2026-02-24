4th Annual Artes Para Aldama!

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About this event
Includes 1 entry ticket and 2 raffle tickets
Includes 2 entry tickets and 4 raffle tickets (2 per person)
Includes 1 ticket, 10 raffle tickets, 3 drink tickets
Includes 4 tickets, 20 raffle tickets (5 per person), 8 drink tickets, shout-out at the event and socials
Includes 8 tickets, a reserved table, 40 raffle tickets (5 per person), 16 drink tickets, shout-out at event & socials, and special Artes Gift Basket!
Sponsor music education for 10 students for the year!
Three drink tickets
Three raffle tickets
$
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