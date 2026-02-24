Aldama Elementary PTA

Hosted by

Aldama Elementary PTA

About this event

4th Annual Artes Para Aldama!

131 S Ave 57

Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA

General Admission
$30

Includes 1 entry ticket and 2 raffle tickets

2-Ticket Bundle
$50

Includes 2 entry tickets and 4 raffle tickets (2 per person)

Solo VIP
$150

Includes 1 ticket, 10 raffle tickets, 3 drink tickets

Group VIP
$500

Includes 4 tickets, 20 raffle tickets (5 per person), 8 drink tickets, shout-out at the event and socials

Arts Supporter Table
$850

Includes 8 tickets, a reserved table, 40 raffle tickets (5 per person), 16 drink tickets, shout-out at event & socials, and special Artes Gift Basket!

Arts Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsor music education for 10 students for the year!

Single Drink Ticket
$8
Drink Ticket Bundle
$20

Three drink tickets

Raffle Tickets
$20

Three raffle tickets

Youth Artes T-Shirt
$15
Adult Artes T-shirt
$20
Artes Sticker
$3
Add a donation for Aldama Elementary PTA

$

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