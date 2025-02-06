4th Annual Baby Luigi Savone Foundation Golf Outing

This sponsorship includes: -Name listed on sponsor board at the club house.
This sponsorship includes: -Name listed on sponsor board at the club house.
Dino Hole
$150
This sponsorship includes: -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website -Recognition at designated hole on 18x24 sign
This sponsorship includes: -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website -Recognition at designated hole on 18x24 sign
Putting Green
$750
This sponsorship includes: -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website -Recognition at putting green on 3x5 sign
This sponsorship includes: -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website -Recognition at putting green on 3x5 sign
Driving Range
$750
This sponsorship includes: -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website -Recognition at driving range on 3x5 sign
This sponsorship includes: -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website -Recognition at driving range on 3x5 sign
Halfway to Jurassic
$1,000
This sponsorship includes: -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website -Recognition at halfway house
This sponsorship includes: -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website -Recognition at halfway house
Lunch
$1,500
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition at lunch -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition at lunch -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
Golf Cart
$1,500
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition on all carts -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition on all carts -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
Golf Cannon
$1,750
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition near golf cannon where photos & videos will be taken throughout the day -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition near golf cannon where photos & videos will be taken throughout the day -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
Tee Gift
$1,750
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition at the event -Opportunity to present golfers with promotional materials -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition at the event -Opportunity to present golfers with promotional materials -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
Beverage Cart
$2,500
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition on all beverage carts -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition on all beverage carts -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
Dinosaur Dinner
$2,000
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition at dinner -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
This sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition at dinner -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
"Tee" Rex
$3,000
This individual or company will be the main event sponsor.
The sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition at Men's and Women's Longest Drive -Recognition at Closest to the Pin -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
This individual or company will be the main event sponsor.
The sponsorship includes: -One foursome -Dinner after play -Recognition at Men's and Women's Longest Drive -Recognition at Closest to the Pin -Online Recognition on the Events page of our website
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!