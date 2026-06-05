4th Annual Battle of Los Angeles Fishing Tournament at Whittier Narrows Legg Lake

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.$50 includes tournament entry, access to refreshments, a barbecue dinner, and youth access (for kids 15 & under attending with them). "Includes tournament entry, refreshments, BBQ meal, chance to win tournament & Prizes.
This pass is for guests who are not competing in the tournament. Whether supporting a friend or accompanying a youth participant under 15, it includes access to all event activities, refreshments, BBQ meal, and family areas.
“Youth Tournament (Free) – Youth participants must be accompanied by an adult with either an Adult Tournament Entry or a Participation Pass.”
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!