Reel Hope Inc.

Hosted by

Reel Hope Inc.

About this event

4th Annual Battle of Los Angeles Fishing Tournament at Whittier Narrows Legg Lake

750 S Santa Anita Ave

South El Monte, CA 91733, USA

General Admission (Adult Tournament Entry)
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.$50 includes tournament entry, access to refreshments, a barbecue dinner, and youth access (for kids 15 & under attending with them). "Includes tournament entry, refreshments, BBQ meal, chance to win tournament & Prizes.

Companion Access Pass
$25

This pass is for guests who are not competing in the tournament. Whether supporting a friend or accompanying a youth participant under 15, it includes access to all event activities, refreshments, BBQ meal, and family areas.

Youth Fishing Tournament
Free

“Youth Tournament (Free) – Youth participants must be accompanied by an adult with either an Adult Tournament Entry or a Participation Pass.”

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