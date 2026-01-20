SPRING INTO SIGHT FOUNDATION INC.

Hosted by

SPRING INTO SIGHT FOUNDATION INC.

About this event

4th Annual BINGO Night FUNdraiser

RHOADSIDE EVENT CENTER 143 Northern Ave

Huntley, MT 59037, USA

General Admission (1 seat)
$65

Includes:
-Reserved Seat
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards each sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber
-2 Tickets for the prizes given away each round

VIP Table (2 seats)
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:
-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner

VIP Table (4 seats)
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:
-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner

VIP Table (6 Seats)
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes:
-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner

VIP Table (8 Seats)
$640
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:
-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner

VIP Table (9 seats)
$720
This is a group ticket, it includes 9 tickets

-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner

VIP Table (10 Seats)
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:
-Reserved Table
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner

BINGO ROUND SPONSOR
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

YOUR BUSINESS IS ANNOUNCED DURING YOUR ROUND & A $100 LOCAL RESTURANT GIFT CERTIFICATE IS GIVEN AWAY IN YOUR NAME TO PLAYERS.
-VIP Reserved Table OF 6
-10 BINGO game sheets (6 boards per sheet)
-1 Ink Dauber per person at table
-5 tickets each person for the prizes given away each round
-Catered Dinner

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!