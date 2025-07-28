Fourth Annual Bivalve Ball

TICKETS INCLUDE:
— Oysters and raw bar cocktail hour, sponsored by Violet Cove Oyster Co. and Mastic Seafood
— Heavy passed apps, a live grill, and a table full of delicious bites
— Local wines and beer sponsored by Blue Point Brewing, Bedell, Macari Wines, Wölffer Estate Vineyard and Sparkling Point
— Specialty cocktails, mocktails and full open bar sponsored by Supergay Spirits and Cazcanes
— Live big band performance by Lean Mean Jazz Machine
— Presentations by Mastic Beach Conservancy and honorees
— Silent auction bidding and in-room raffle
— A one year membership to the Mastic Beach Conservancy (a $50 value!)
— Gold coast vintage attire welcome
SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES
— 1 ticket to the ball (see above)
— 1 sponsored ball ticket for a local environmental leader to be invited and recognized by the Mastic Beach Conservancy
— Listing in the Program
— MBC tote bag
• 5 tickets to the Bivalve Ball, on September 27, 2025
• Recognition in ball's opening remarks
• Recognition on all promotional gala materials, program and invitations
• Logo/name and link on Mastic Beach Conservancy website
• Featured on public relations materials and social media
• Gift bag at the ball
• 10 tickets to the Bivalve Ball, on September 27, 2025
• Recognition in ball's opening remarks
• Recognition on all promotional gala materials, program and invitations
• Logo/name and link on Mastic Beach Conservancy website
• Featured on public relations materials and social media
• Gift bag at the ball
• 10 tickets to the Bivalve Ball, on September 27, 2025
• A speaking opportunity at the gala
• Recognition in ball's opening remarks
• Recognition on all promotional gala materials, program and invitations
• Logo/name and link on Mastic Beach Conservancy website
• Featured on public relations materials and social media
• Premier gift bags at the ball
