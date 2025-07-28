Fourth Annual Bivalve Ball

TICKETS INCLUDE:

— Oysters and raw bar cocktail hour, sponsored by Violet Cove Oyster Co. and Mastic Seafood

— Heavy passed apps, a live grill, and a table full of delicious bites

— Local wines and beer sponsored by Blue Point Brewing, Bedell, Macari Wines, Wölffer Estate Vineyard and Sparkling Point

— Specialty cocktails, mocktails and full open bar sponsored by Supergay Spirits and Cazcanes

— Live big band performance by Lean Mean Jazz Machine

— Presentations by Mastic Beach Conservancy and honorees

— Silent auction bidding and in-room raffle

— A one year membership to the Mastic Beach Conservancy (a $50 value!)

— Gold coast vintage attire welcome